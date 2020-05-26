|
|
Marie L. Strunk
5/23/2020
Marie L. Strunk, 66, of East Stroudsburg, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at her home. Born in East Stroudsburg, PA she was the daughter of William Baird and Joyce Rarick. Marie was the widow of Richard C. Strunk, who passed away in 2013.
Marie was a housekeeper for most of her life, and a lifelong resident of Monroe County. She enjoyed her baseball and was a huge Yankees fan.
Marie is survived by her son Richard Strunk and daughter Samantha Trainor and husband William, all of Minisink Hills. She is also survived by grandchildren; Richard Strunk, Kameren Strunk, Reese Mott, and Alison Trainor.
There will be a private viewing held Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from May 26 to May 27, 2020