Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760

Marie N. Babcock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie N. Babcock Obituary
Marie N. Babcock
4/1/2020
Marie N. Babcock, 83, of Stroudsburg, Pa. passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Edwin Babcock, born in Carbondale, Pa. She was the daughter of James and Marjorie Norstrom. Marie was a resident of the Stroudsburg area for the past 46 years and prior to that she resided in Enola, Pa. area.
Marie worked as a head teller for the former First Eastern Bank and now the PNC Bank of Stroudsburg, Pa. for many years. She was of the Methodist faith.
In addition to her husband Edwin she is survived by 2 daughters: Sherri Bartholomew and her husband Timothy of Stroudsburg, Pa. and Sandra D. Majestic and her husband Daniel of E. Stroudsburg, Pa., 5 grandchildren: Ryan Heller and his wife Kirsten, Mark Heller, Jenna Heller and Ronald Breithaupt and his wife Tabitha and Edwin Majestic and 4 great grandchildren: Alexa, Aleah, Maddyn and Larkin.
Cremation services were handled by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa. Burial of Marie's ashes will be in the Stroudsburg Cemetery.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg
Pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -