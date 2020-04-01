|
Marie N. Babcock
4/1/2020
Marie N. Babcock, 83, of Stroudsburg, Pa. passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Edwin Babcock, born in Carbondale, Pa. She was the daughter of James and Marjorie Norstrom. Marie was a resident of the Stroudsburg area for the past 46 years and prior to that she resided in Enola, Pa. area.
Marie worked as a head teller for the former First Eastern Bank and now the PNC Bank of Stroudsburg, Pa. for many years. She was of the Methodist faith.
In addition to her husband Edwin she is survived by 2 daughters: Sherri Bartholomew and her husband Timothy of Stroudsburg, Pa. and Sandra D. Majestic and her husband Daniel of E. Stroudsburg, Pa., 5 grandchildren: Ryan Heller and his wife Kirsten, Mark Heller, Jenna Heller and Ronald Breithaupt and his wife Tabitha and Edwin Majestic and 4 great grandchildren: Alexa, Aleah, Maddyn and Larkin.
Cremation services were handled by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa. Burial of Marie's ashes will be in the Stroudsburg Cemetery.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg
Pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020