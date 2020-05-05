|
Marie Rose Reed
05/02/2020
Marie Rose Reed, 87, of Sciota, passed away Saturday, May 2 at home surrounded by her family.
She was the loving wife of Stephen John Reed. They celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary in September.
Born in Brooklyn, NY she was the daughter of the late Michael Camilleri and the late Rosina (Lopresta) Camilleri.
Marie had been involved with the gospel all of her life. She had been in the ministry for over sixty years. Marie was a woman who loved you with her whole heart. She was always there to feed you spiritually and physically. You always left full and loved. She will be deeply missed by all of her friends and family.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Steven Reed and his wife Alicia, the "favorite daughter-in-law" of Coweta, OK; two daughters, Paula Gallagher of Saylorsburg, Annmarie Bell of Sciota; and ten grandchildren, Ryan, Shawn, Corey, Andrew, Samara, Sharaya, Kodey, Cierra, Gabriel, and Moriah. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her four brothers, Joe, Frank, Emil, and Thomas Camilleri.
Memorial services will be held at the family residence, 2402 US 209, Sciota, PA 18354 on Thursday, May 7 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM
Published in Pocono Record from May 5 to May 6, 2020