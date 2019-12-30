|
Marie S. Latzanich
12/29/2019
Marie S. Latzanich, 78, of Mount Pocono, died Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Grace Park in Stroudsburg. She was the loving wife of Paul Latzanich, with whom she shared 55 years of marriage. Born in Jackson Heights, New York, she was a daughter of the late George and Irene (McGrath) Siegel.
She worked at the International Salt Company before co-owning the Quik Shop in Mount Pocono. Marie and her husband spent their winters in Lauderdale by the Sea in Florida. She loved her yard, spending time in her garden, river boat cruises, and international traveling. In her spare time, Marie found relaxation in painting.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters: Dr. Carol Latzanich-Kissell and her husband, Dr. Scott Kissell of Cresco; and Donna Stone and her husband, Dr. Jonathan Stone of Villanova; sisters: Louise Ligi and her husband, Joseph of Scranton; Ellen Ames and her husband, Chuck Burrus of Phoenix, Arizona; sisters-in-law, Audrey Latzanich of Venice, Florida; and Fran Siegel of Houston, Texas; grandchildren: Krista and Colin Kissell and Ava and Sean Stone.
There will be a viewing from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, January 2 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. Reverend Father Robert Lozinski will celebrate a Divine Funeral Liturgy at 10 a.m. Friday, January 3 at St. Michael's Byzantine Church , 511 East Drinker St. Dunmore. Burial will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery, O'Neill Highway, Dunmore.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the 225 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60601 or the American Diabetes Association by visiting diabetes.org.
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019