William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's E.C. Church
6014 Custard Road
Stroudsburg, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John's E.C. Church
6014 Custard Road
Stroudsburg, PA
View Map

Marion M. "Millie" Alleger


1934 - 2020
Marion M. "Millie" Alleger Obituary
Marion M. "Millie" Alleger
5/1/1934 - 1/21/2020
Marion M. "Millie" Alleger, 85, of Bartonsville, passed away early Tuesday morning, January 21, 2020, at Pleasant Valley Manor in Hamilton Township. She was the widow of John C. Alleger, Jr. who died in 1990.
Born on May 1, 1934 in East Stroudsburg, she was the last surviving of ten children born to the late Frank and Margaret (Lord) Miller.
A lifetime resident of Monroe County, she worked briefly at the Pocono Diner in the 1950's and at the Snydersville Diner in the 1980's. Most of Millie's adult life was spent as a homemaker, providing a wonderful home to her husband, children and grandchildren.
Millie was an active member of St. John's E.C. Church in Bartonsville, teaching Sunday School in the earlier years, helping with Bible School, organizing fundraisers, heading the annual poinsettia and Easter flower displays and much more. She was well known for her meticulous sewing crafts, and spearheaded the annual craft bazaar in later years.
Surviving are a daughter, Patricia Adelmann and husband Eric of Stroudsburg; and two grandchildren - the loves of her life - John Adelmann of Bartonsville and Rebecca Adelmann of Stroudsburg. She was preceded in death by her son, John C. Alleger, III in 2014.
Services will be held on Friday, January 24, at St. John's E.C. Church, 6014 Custard Road, Stroudsburg; with viewing beginning at 10:00AM followed by the funeral service at 11:00AM with Rev. Paul Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Custard's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to the church.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
