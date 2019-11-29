|
|
Marjorie Ann Royalty
7/3/1946 - 11/27/2019
Marjorie Ann Royalty, 73, of E. Stroudsburg, PA passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Good Shepherd Rehabilitation, Bethlehem, PA.
Daughter of the late August and Margaret (Glock) Schmidt, she was born on July 3, 1946 in Ridgewood, NY. She was married to Ronald Royalty.
Marjorie leaves behind her husband, Ronald Royalty; daughters, Donna Richelderfer and Denise Swisher; son, Brian Royalty; sister, Kathy Dawson; brothers, Thomas and August Schmidt; 5 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, PA 18337 on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 AM on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 101 Saint Vincent Dr, Milford, PA 18337 with Reverend John Boyle officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation at www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org.
Arrangements were made by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, PA 18337
Stroyan Funeral Home
405 W. Harford St., Milford
stroyanfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019