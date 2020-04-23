|
|
Marjorie Jean Speciale
04/23/2020
Marjorie Jean Speciale 80 of Tobyhanna, Pa. died on Thursday April 23, 2020 in the Whitestone Health Care Center Stroudsburg, Pa. She was the wife of Andrew Speciale. Born in New York City, N.Y. she was the daughter of Victor and Mary (Carrino) Accardo.
Marjorie was residing in the Tobyhanna area for the past 40 years and prior to that of New York City. She owned and operated a beauty polar in the Port Authority in New York City for many years. She was of the Catholic faith.
She is survived by her husband Andrew S. Speciale.
Private graveside services and burial will be held in the Stroudsburg Cemetery Stroudsburg, Pa.
The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa. is in charge of the arrangements.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.
23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020