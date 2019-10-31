|
Marjorie Louise Campeotto
12/18/1943 - 10/20/2019
Marjorie "Marge" Louise Campeotto (nee Hellmann) passed away peacefully, at her home, on Sunday, October 20, 2019.
In her 76 years of life, most of it spent through her last day at her home on Scott St, Stroudsburg.
Marjorie was born in Berkeley, CA on December 18, 1943 to William and Helen Hellmann. She had two Brothers, Richard and Jerry, and one sister, Louise.
Some of her childhood was spent in Pasadena, CA, while the majority of her formative years found her in Beirut, the Capital City of Lebanon, where she attended El Manara High School.
Marge, known for her bright intelligence, studied Liberal Arts at New York's Keuka College, and went on to also graduate Easton, Pennsylvania's Churchman Business School in 1962 with a focus on legal studies.
She enjoyed a successful career in the legal field, spanning over 30 years, supporting prominent Attorneys serving the Stroudsburg community.
Blessed with artistic hands, Marge enjoyed a lifetime of Creative Arts around sewing with family.
Marjorie and her husband of over 50 years, Richard Campeotto were joined in marriage in 1963, and consecrated in 1964 by Fr. Esoff.
Marjorie was predeceased by her loving husband Richard, Son William, Brother Jerry, and Sister Louise Moore. She is survived by her brother, Richard Hellmann, and two of her three children: Craig and Denise, wife of Johnny Miano.
Marjorie was blessed with 12 grand-children, and 2 great-grandchildren who continue her legacy of family, love and support.
Marjorie chose cremation with no service.
In honor of her faithful and loving Westie Terrier, Frankie, she requested any celebration of her life be honored with a donation to the AWSOM (Animal Welfare Society of Monroe).
Published in Pocono Record from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019