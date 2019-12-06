|
|
Mark Horvath
12/4/2019
Mark Horvath, 64, of Pocono Summit, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital - Monroe in Bartonsville. He was the loving husband of the late Kathleen (Doyle) Horvath, who passed away last December.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late Joseph E. and Dorothy (Polifka) Horvath.
Mark was an avid fisherman and gardener. He was also cantor for St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church. For many years, Mark worked for JA Reinhardt & Co, Inc. in Mountainhome.
He is survived by his siblings: Matthew Horvath of Montana; Dr. Joseph Horvath and his wife, Ramie of South Carolina; Steven Horvath and his wife, Jenna of North Carolina; and Paula Horvath Yoo and her husband, Dennis of Whitehall; nieces and nephews: Kelsey Yoo Paine and her husband, Dr. Scott Paine; Kathryn Yoo; Nickolas, Meagan, Sean, David, and Jacob Horvath; stepchildren: Steven Milisauskas and his wife, Elva of Mongaup Valley, New York, and Eric Milisauskas of Eldred, New York; daughter, Christen Doyle of Walden, New York; Timmy, Keith, and Kevin Milisauskas, and their wives; and step-grandchildren: Eric Milisauskas Jr. and Jo Jo Doyle.
There will be a viewing from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, December 9 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. Reverend Father Michael Salnicki will celebrate Divine Funeral Liturgy will at 12:30 p.m. at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, Route 940, Pocono Summit.
Private cremation is entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
Bolock Funeral Home
6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco
bolockfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019