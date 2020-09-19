Mark T. Hoke09/13/2020Mark T. Hoke, 65, of East Stroudsburg, passed away unexpectedly at home Sunday, September 13, 2020. He was the second son of George R. and Mary E. Hoke.Mark loved the outdoors and since childhood loved hunting and fishing. In the last few years, he had become very interested in American Eagles and spent many hours photographing them in their natural habitats.Mark enjoyed working on cars and trucks, and as a younger man built and raced stock cars on several area tracks.Mark worked for the Borough of East Stroudsburg for 31 years and at the time of his retirement, he was the Maintenance Department Director.He is survived by his nieces, Abby Dow (Brian) and Karrie Alley, both of Ellsworth, Maine, and nephew, Greg Hoke (Barbara) of Syracuse, N.Y.; six great nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Kathryn Hoke of Orland, Maine; an aunt, Corliss Hoke of Stroudsburg, and her daughters, Darlene and Donya and their families.Also surviving are longtime girlfriend and companion, Rose Crane, of Burlington, Pa., and her children, Teresa Crane, Jamie Crane (Regina), Billie Fulmer (Rich); and her grandchildren, Ashley Fulmer and Ryan Fulmer.Mark also leaves behind best friend, Dave Detrick and his wife, Paula; and his ex-wife, Kathy Hoke, who always remained a good friend.He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dean and Otto; his uncle, Don Hoke, and aunt, Janet Weber.There will be no services at this time.In lieu of flowers, gifts in Mark's name may be made to the National Eagle Foundation, 2957 Veterans Blvd., Pigeon Forge, TN 37863.Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home401 North 5th St., Stroudsburg, PA 18360