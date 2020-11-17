Marlene H. Prutzman06/22/1939 - 11/16/2020Marlene H. Prutzman, 81 of Kunkletown, passed away in her family home after a courageous battle with renal disease. She was born June 22, 1939 to Wesley and Mae (Latshaw) Christman. Marlene was the loving wife to Donald (Pinky), observing their 59th wedding anniversary in October.Marlene retired in 2002 from being a supervisor in Little Gap for Scotty's Fashion. During her busy life of raising her children and those of her friends, she was a PTO and Band Parent mom, she enjoyed camping and hosting NASCAR and DIRT track racing parties. She was a member of the Kunkletown Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, the Kunkletown Rod & Gun Club, the St. Matthew's Church of Kunkletown and she was a founding member of the Eldred Township Veterans Memorial.Marlene will be deeply missed by her daughter, Debra Schuler, wife to Darrin of Cherry Valley. She was a stepmother to Donald Redline, wife Ann; grandmother to Tara Deuber and great-grandmother to Jared & Lilly Williams. Marlene will also be missed by her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Darlene and Larry Tutko of Bath, their daughter Karen, wife of Richard Heffelfinger of Slatington; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Ronald and Grace Prutzman of Lehighton; and also the children of her brother, Allen: Kevin (Charlotte), Jeffrey (Jennifer), Suzanne Hamlin (John), Amy Schlegel (Mark), and Paul (Jennifer).Marlene was preceded in death by brothers Elton of Kunkletown, who died serving in the Korean War, Allen of Collegeville, who also served in the Korean War, and her son, artist Brian S. Christman of Cheverly, MD & Rehoboth Beach, DE.Graveside services will be at the convenience of the family.Donations in Marlene's memory can be made to St. Matthew's Church, 102 Church Road, Kunkletown, PA 18058 or to Lehigh Valley Home Care & Hospice - Pocono, 502 VNA Road, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301.Kresge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.Kresge Funeral Home1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville, PA 18322