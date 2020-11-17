1/
Marlene H. Prutzman
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marlene H. Prutzman
06/22/1939 - 11/16/2020
Marlene H. Prutzman, 81 of Kunkletown, passed away in her family home after a courageous battle with renal disease. She was born June 22, 1939 to Wesley and Mae (Latshaw) Christman. Marlene was the loving wife to Donald (Pinky), observing their 59th wedding anniversary in October.
Marlene retired in 2002 from being a supervisor in Little Gap for Scotty's Fashion. During her busy life of raising her children and those of her friends, she was a PTO and Band Parent mom, she enjoyed camping and hosting NASCAR and DIRT track racing parties. She was a member of the Kunkletown Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, the Kunkletown Rod & Gun Club, the St. Matthew's Church of Kunkletown and she was a founding member of the Eldred Township Veterans Memorial.
Marlene will be deeply missed by her daughter, Debra Schuler, wife to Darrin of Cherry Valley. She was a stepmother to Donald Redline, wife Ann; grandmother to Tara Deuber and great-grandmother to Jared & Lilly Williams. Marlene will also be missed by her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Darlene and Larry Tutko of Bath, their daughter Karen, wife of Richard Heffelfinger of Slatington; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Ronald and Grace Prutzman of Lehighton; and also the children of her brother, Allen: Kevin (Charlotte), Jeffrey (Jennifer), Suzanne Hamlin (John), Amy Schlegel (Mark), and Paul (Jennifer).
Marlene was preceded in death by brothers Elton of Kunkletown, who died serving in the Korean War, Allen of Collegeville, who also served in the Korean War, and her son, artist Brian S. Christman of Cheverly, MD & Rehoboth Beach, DE.
Graveside services will be at the convenience of the family.
Donations in Marlene's memory can be made to St. Matthew's Church, 102 Church Road, Kunkletown, PA 18058 or to Lehigh Valley Home Care & Hospice - Pocono, 502 VNA Road, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301.
Kresge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville, PA 18322
www.kresgefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William H. Kresge Funeral Home, Inc.
1763 Route 209
Brodheadsville, PA 18322
(570) 992-4768
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by William H. Kresge Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved