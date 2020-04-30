|
Marquise (Dinah) Joseph
4/28/2020
Marquise (Dinah) Joseph, 42, of Brockton, Massachusetts passed away at Good Samaritan Hospital on Sunday, April 28, 2020. Born in Haiti she was the daughter of Mark Batrony and Micheline Joseph.
Dinah worked in the daycare industry recently. She enjoyed dancing, cooking, and being with her family.
In addition to her parents Dinah is survived by her silbings; Fabio Batrony and wife Jeanne, Yves Marc Batrony, Elizabeth Batrony Simmons, Maria Tania Dessources, and Darlyne Dessources. Dinah is preceded in death by her son Steve Joseph.
A private viewing will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360, with cremation to follow.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020