Marsha Nicole Quelch
05/02/2020
Marsha Nicole Quelch 38 of East Stroudsburg, Pa. passed away on Saturday May 2, 2020 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest, Pa. She was the loving wife of Ivan G. Quelch. Born in San Fernando, Trinidad West Indies she was the daughter of Joanne Estick of Trinidad.
Marsh worked as a patient care tech for the Bayada Homecare Company in Bartonsville, Pa. for the past year. She resided in E. Stroudsburg for the past year and prior to that resided in the Brooklyn and Bronx, New York areas.
In addition to her husband and mother she is survived by 3 children: Saraiah Jane Quelch, Saige L. Quelch and Anthony T.G. Quelch all at home in E. Stroudsburg, Pa. and a brother Gregor Meriez of Trinidad.
Private family services will be held on Saturday May 9, 2020 at 10:00am at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360
Published in Pocono Record from May 6 to May 7, 2020