Martha M. Hughes
2/23/1942 - 12/24/2019
Martha M. Hughes, 77, of East Stroudsburg passed away peacefully with her family at her side on December 24, 2019, while in the loving care of the Lehigh Valley Pocono- Hospice House. Martha was the loving wife of Jerry (Casey) Hughes, they would have celebrated 57 years of marriage in June.
Born February 23, 1942 in East Stroudsburg, she was the daughter of the late Philip and Evelyn (Hineline) Simon.
Martha spent many years working for Dr. and Mrs. Chun; she loved working for them as they made her feel as though she was a member of their family. You could find Martha playing bingo, shopping, camping or spending quality time with her family. She also enjoyed traveling and occasional trips to the casino. She was a member of Post 2540 and the Moose Lodge 1004. She was known to have been the most kind, considerate and caring person and she will be dearly missed.
In addition to her husband Jerry (Casey) those left to cherish her memory include sons; Jerry Hughes Jr. and fiancé Amy of East Stroudsburg; Simon Hughes and wife Missy of East Stroudsburg. Her daughter Michele Merklin and husband Dave of East Stroudsburg. Brothers; Phil Simon of Stroudsburg along with Mark Simon and wife Alicia of East Stroudsburg: sister in-law; Kathy Simon of East Stroudsburg. Additionally she leaves behind her loving grandchildren: Ryan, Justin, Tyler, Megan, Jenna and Evan along with her great grandchildren: Quinn, Olivia and Levi; in addition to many nieces and nephews, all of which she adored. And a special thank you to her life-long friend Cathi Antoine whose friendship she valued and treasured. Many memories have been shared and will be cherished.
In addition to her parents she is predeceased by a brother Frank Simon.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Monroe County Hospice House c/o LVHN Pocono Foundation 206 E. Brown Street, East Stroudsburg, Pa 18301
A public visitation will be held on Monday December 30, 2019 from 11 am – 1pm immediately following will be a prayer service all at the Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home Inc. 27 Washington St. East Stroudsburg 18301. Interment will be at the Laurelwood Cemetery.
Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home
27 Washington St., East Stroudsburg
dignitymemorial.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019