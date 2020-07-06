1/
Martha M. LeBar
1936 - 2020
Martha M. LeBar
08/04/1936 - 07/04/2020
Martha M. LeBar, 83, of Stroudsburg, PA died on Saturday July 4, 2020 at the St. Luke's Hospice House of a short term illness. Martha did not have Covid 19. Martha was born in Stroudsburg on August 4, 1936 to John and Hazel (Storm) Lockwitch.
Martha is survived by a daughter Annette Lebar, a brother Frank Lockwitch of Florida, a daughter-in-law Marianne LeBar of East Stroudsburg, sister-in-laws; Dorothy Myers of Georgia and Joan LeBar of New York, a brother-in-law Jim LeBar of East Stroudsburg, several cousins, and many nieces and nephews. Martha was predeceased by her husband Joseph LeBar of 60 years and her son Joseph LeBar.
Martha and Joe were long time members of St. Luke's Church and loved being on the bereavement committee and working the annual festival. Despite their disabilities that prevented them from attending, their hearts remained a part of the church.
At the request of her daughter, there will be no services. Annette would like to thank all the people at the hospital, rehab, and hospice who did all they could. Also many thanks for the priceless people and co-workers, there in person or by phone, and several who were on 24 hour stand by and the multitude of prayers. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th St, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc.
23 N 9th St, Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com



Published in Pocono Record from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
