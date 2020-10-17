1/
Martin R. Setzer
1933 - 2020
Martin R. Setzer, 87, of Stroud Township, died Friday morning, October 16, 2020, while under hospice care in his home. He was the husband of Doris J. (Mader) Setzer with whom he shared 65 years of marriage.
Born on April 25, 1933 in Stroudsburg, he was one of eight children of the late William and Hattie (Fish) Setzer and was a lifetime resident of Monroe County.
He was a Korean War veteran having served in the United States Army.
Martin worked for Hughes Printing (later becoming Mack Printing) in East Stroudsburg until retiring in 1995 after 43 years of service.
He was a member of the Thomas P. Lambert Post 2540 VFW in East Stroudsburg.
In addition to his wife, surviving are three children, Dale Setzer of Roseto, Doreen Setzer of East Stroudsburg and Michelle Setzer of Harrisburg; three grandchildren, Jacquelyn Guthrie and husband Sean, Tyler Setzer and Hailey Setzer; a great grandson, Miles Guthrie; a brother, Donald Setzer and wife Susan of Catasauqua; a sister, Frances Butts of Minisink Hills; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Gertrude Kymer and Dorothy Cross; and three brothers, Albert Setzer, Kenneth Setzer and LeRoy Setzer.
There will be a viewing for family and friends on Tuesday, October 20, from 10:00 to 11:00AM at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg. Private family burial with military honors will follow at Laurelwood Cemetery.
Due to current COVID health restrictions, the funeral home capacity is limited to fifty people; and friends and family are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 (www.cancer.org).
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360
www.wmhclarkfuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
