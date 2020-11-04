Martin Zacher
10/30/2020
Martin Zacher, age 87, of Mt. Pocono, PA formerly of Chester, PA passed away on October 30, 2020.
Predeceased by his wife Pauline (nee Leskosky) Zacher; his parents Martin and Suzie (nee Daniels) his sisters Gloria Brochet and Joanne Stewart.
Martin is survived by his family, Joseph Leskosky (Christine); Doris Peltz (Richard); Martin Zacher (Denise); Susan Valent (Joseph); and Michael Zacher; his 10 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild, along with many friends and extended family.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Friday, November 6th 9:30AM-11:00AM with Service to follow at 11:00 AM at the Kaniefski, Kendus and Danjolell Memorial Home of Trainer 3900 W. 9th Street Trainer, PA 19061. Interment Lawn Croft Cemetery.
Kaniefski-Kendus-Danjolell Memorial Homes of Trainer
3900 W. 9th Street, Trainer, PA 19061
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.