Martin Zacher

10/30/2020

Martin Zacher, age 87, of Mt. Pocono, PA formerly of Chester, PA passed away on October 30, 2020.

Predeceased by his wife Pauline (nee Leskosky) Zacher; his parents Martin and Suzie (nee Daniels) his sisters Gloria Brochet and Joanne Stewart.

Martin is survived by his family, Joseph Leskosky (Christine); Doris Peltz (Richard); Martin Zacher (Denise); Susan Valent (Joseph); and Michael Zacher; his 10 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild, along with many friends and extended family.

Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Friday, November 6th 9:30AM-11:00AM with Service to follow at 11:00 AM at the Kaniefski, Kendus and Danjolell Memorial Home of Trainer 3900 W. 9th Street Trainer, PA 19061. Interment Lawn Croft Cemetery.

Kaniefski-Kendus-Danjolell Memorial Homes of Trainer

3900 W. 9th Street, Trainer, PA 19061



