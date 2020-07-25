1/1
Marvin "Buz" Papillon
1938 - 2020
Marvin "Buz" Papillon
03/21/1938 - 07/24/2020
Marvin "Buz" Papillon, 82, of Stroud Township passed away Friday morning, July 24, 2020, at Moravian Hall Square in Nazareth. He was the husband of the late Patsy Ann (Hartman) Papillon who died April 27, 2005.
Born March 21, 1938, in Jersey City, N.J., he was a son of the late George and Hazel Papillon.
Buz lived in Monroe County for most of his life, and was owner and president of Papillon Contracting for many years.
He was a member of the BPO Elks Lodge #319 in East Stroudsburg and AOPA (Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association).
Surviving are a daughter, Gerri L Papillon of Saylorsburg; granddaughter, Alexis Papillon of Stroudsburg; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Marlind "Pappy" and sister, Marilyn.
There will be a viewing from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 28, at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg. A graveside service will follow at 12:30 p.m. in Prospect Cemetery in East Stroudsburg. Due to current COVID health restrictions the funeral home capacity is limited to 25 people, and friends and family are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to Camp Papillon Animal Shelter, 128 Brainerd Lane, Stroudsburg, PA 18360; The Salvation Army, 226 Washington Street, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301, or the American Cancer Society, 2158 West Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
JUL
28
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Prospect Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000
Memories & Condolences
July 25, 2020
Sorry to hear about Buzz’s passing! Knew him many years when they moved in the brick house next to my family on 209!
RIP Barbara Bond Schwartz and husband Fred
Barbara Schwartz
Friend
July 25, 2020
My Boss My friend The Man Who Kept Me In Line As A Young Man RIP You Will Allways Be In My Thoughts .
Harvey Potter
Friend
July 25, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Roxanne Wert
Family
July 25, 2020
Gerri and Alexis, I am so sorry to hear of Uncle Buzz's passing. Rest in Peace Uncle Buzz.
Ron Lockwitch
Family
July 25, 2020
RIP Buz. You were a great man and a great friend. I will always remember the fun times we shared. You will be greatly missed but not forgotten. God Bless.
Diane Wylam
Friend
July 25, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
