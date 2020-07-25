Marvin "Buz" Papillon
03/21/1938 - 07/24/2020
Marvin "Buz" Papillon, 82, of Stroud Township passed away Friday morning, July 24, 2020, at Moravian Hall Square in Nazareth. He was the husband of the late Patsy Ann (Hartman) Papillon who died April 27, 2005.
Born March 21, 1938, in Jersey City, N.J., he was a son of the late George and Hazel Papillon.
Buz lived in Monroe County for most of his life, and was owner and president of Papillon Contracting for many years.
He was a member of the BPO Elks Lodge #319 in East Stroudsburg and AOPA (Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association).
Surviving are a daughter, Gerri L Papillon of Saylorsburg; granddaughter, Alexis Papillon of Stroudsburg; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Marlind "Pappy" and sister, Marilyn.
There will be a viewing from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 28, at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg. A graveside service will follow at 12:30 p.m. in Prospect Cemetery in East Stroudsburg. Due to current COVID health restrictions the funeral home capacity is limited to 25 people, and friends and family are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to Camp Papillon Animal Shelter, 128 Brainerd Lane, Stroudsburg, PA 18360; The Salvation Army, 226 Washington Street, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301, or the American Cancer Society
, 2158 West Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 wmhclarkfuneralhome.com