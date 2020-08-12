Mary Ann E. Waldron8/12/2020Mary Ann E. Waldron, 62, of East Stroudsburg passed away Tuesday, August 12, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital- Bartonsville. She was the wife of Herbert L. Waldron. Born in Morristown, NJ, Mary Ann was the daughter of the later Harold and Joan (Jacubs) Honeychurch.Mary worked at the local Walmart as a clerk within the deli department for many years. She lived in the East Stroudsburg area for the past 5 years, and previously throughout Pennsylvania.In addition to her husband, Mary Ann is survived by her children Clarissa Waldron and husband Barry of Philipsburg, NJ, Ellen Thachter and husband Jeremy of Albrightsville, PA, and son Paul Waldron of PA. As well as 9 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and brother John Honeychurch of Buttzville NJ and Elaine Whitther of Marshalls Creek. PA.Cremation will be private with the family holding a memorial at their convenience.The Joseph J Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements.Joseph J Pula Funeral Home23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg