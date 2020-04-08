Home

Mary Ann Hynes

Mary Ann Hynes Obituary
Mary Ann Hynes
4/1/2020
Mary Ann Hynes, 75, of Mesa, AZ passed on April 1, 2020 from complications due to COVID-19. Mary Ann is predeceased by daughter Donna Schweinberg; parents Peg & Charlie Hynes; siblings David Hynes and Paula (Hynes) Dillon. Mary Ann is survived by daughters Stefanie (nee Schweinberg) & Ed Groff, Rose Valley, PA, Karen (nee Schweinberg) & Ron Hay Mesa, AZ with grandsons Crosby and Griffin Hay; and Eric Schweinberg, Myrtle Beach, SC. Other survivors include sister, Jane (Hynes) & Larry Westlake of Millington, NJ, brothers John Hynes, Denver, CO and Msgr. Richard Hynes of Chicago, IL along with many nieces and nephews.
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020
