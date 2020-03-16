|
|
Mary Catherine Mattfeld
11/18/1945 - 03/14/2020
Mary Catherine (LePre) Mattfeld, of Saylorsburg formerly of Blue Point, L.I., passed Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Hospice House of the VNA of St. Luke's in Bethlehem. She was born in Bayshore, NY on November 18, 1945, daughter of Frank R. and Isobel (Morton) LePre.
Mary was the loving wife of John W. Mattfeld. They celebrated their 53rd Wedding Anniversary on February 4th. We have been blessed with the presence of Mary in our lives. She will be deeply missed by her 1st Partner & Junior Twin George Morton LePre: Her second partner and favorite sailor John: Her children: Mary Lisa Mattfeld of Huntingdon Valley, PA, and Peter Christian Mattfeld and his wife Barbara Ann of Stanley, NC.
She was the loving and proud grandmother of three amazing grand children: Abigail Amanda Mattfeld, Hayden Alexander Mattfeld and Mary Miranda Grace Chido.
Mary is also survived by her loving Sisters Althea LePre, Jean LePre and Edythe Dodge and her numerous nieces and nephews in New York, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Florida, and Austria.
She was preceded in death by her parents and older brother Frank.
Mary was a member of the Pleasant Valley Presbyterian Church in Brodheadsville.
Mary and family appreciate the love and support from family and friends Dorothy, Debbie, Haley, Jeremy and Benjamin
In accordance with Mary's final wishes, there will be no internment. In lieu of flowers she would prefer that a donation be made to their favorite charity or church.
A digital memory page may be found on website of Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA in charge of arrangements.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
Route 209, Gilbert
gowerfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020