Mary Cedrone7/17/1922 - 9/30/2020Mary Cedrone, 98, formerly of Bushkill, died Wednesday morning, September 30, 2020, while under hospice care at Spring Arbor in Wilmington, NC. She was the widow of Lawrence Cedrone who died December 13, 1997.Born on July 17, 1922 in Mechanicsville, NY, she was a daughter of the late Saverio and Rose (Baldassari) Donvito. She lived in Saw Creek Estates from 1977 through 2020, dividing her time between PA and Hillsborough, NJ.She worked as a bank clerk for Manufacturers Hanover Trust in Manhattan, NY. Her hobby was fine needlework, especially making her beautiful detailed angels which she shared with family and friends.Mary was a member of St. John's Roman Catholic Church in Marshalls Creek.Surviving are a daughter, Pamela Cedrone of Hillsborough, NJ; a grandson, Jeffrey Dyer and fiance Nicole Rittman of Miami, FL; two sisters, Tessie Grado (wife of the late Benjamin Grado) of Freehold, NJ and Jeanne DeLamar (wife of the late Robert DeLamar) of Valley Stream, NY; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Cedrone, in 1981 and a brother, John Donvito in 1955.Services will be held on Tuesday, October 6, from the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg; with viewing beginning at 11:00AM followed by a prayer service at 1:00PM with the Rev. Gregory Reichlen officiating. Entombment will follow at Mountainview Mausoleum (in Prospect Cemetery) in East Stroudsburg.Due to current COVID health restrictions, the funeral home capacity is limited; and friends and family are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.William H. Clark Funeral Home1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg