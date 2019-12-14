|
Mary E. Dionysius
12/10/2019
Mary E. Dionysius, 75, of Pocono Summit, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital-Monroe in Bartonsville.
Born in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Arthur M. and Margaret F. (McGurn) Bucci.
Mary attended Spackenkill High School in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. She was a woman who was devoted to the care of others, and raised her four children on her own while working as a Registered Nurse, until her retirement. She centered herself around servant leadership, going on missions to locations in Appalachia, Bolivia, Zambia, and Louisiana, among others. Mary was a member of 1 Living Hope Community Church in Newfoundland, and previously, Community Church in Tobyhanna, where she remained a member and host of a small group at Community Church.
She is survived by her children, Brian Dionysius, Richard Dionysius and his wife, Mary Beth, James Dionysius, and Christi Gadoua; grandchildren, Danielle, Gabrielle, Samantha, Abigail, Devvon, Nicholas, and Alexys Dionysius, Giacomo Pisciotta, and Zoey Mercurio; and four great-grandchildren.
There will be a viewing from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, December 19 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. A service will be conducted by Pastor Rudolph Bolling at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Cremation will be held privately
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to 1 Living Hope Community Church, 5530 Municipal Drive, Tobyhanna, Pa 18466.
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019