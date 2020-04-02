|
Mary E. Monzo
04/01/2020
Mary E. Monzo, 84, of Henryville, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at home. She was the loving wife of the late Dominic Monzo.
Born in Paterson, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Mary Theresa (Bergna) Williams.
Mary worked at Steele's Ace Hardware in Tannersville for 16 years. Prior to that she worked at Foodtown in Haledon, New Jersey where she retired. She had a love for Tweety Bird, Christmas, decorating, and most of all RV camping with her family. She will be sadly missed by many, Mary was known for her spunky personality and love for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Robert Monzo and his wife, Wanda of Henryville; her daughter, Barbara Doherty and her husband, Kevin of Henryville; grandchildren: Shanan Lopez and her husband, Andrew; Danielle White and her husband, Thomas; Nicole Carl, and Robert Monzo and his wife, Desiree; great-grandchildren: Lucas, Alex, Kenzie, Bailey, Zackery, Noah, Sophia, Ellie, and T.J.
Services are private, and cremation is entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to AWSOM, Animal Welfare Society of Monroe: PO Box 13, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
