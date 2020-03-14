Home

Mary E. Talocka

03/14/2020
Mary E. Talocka, 81, of Stroudsburg, Pa., died Saturday, March 14, 2020. She was the loving wife of Joseph Talocka, with whom she had celebrated 61 years of marriage.
Born in Newark, N.J., she was the daughter of Edwin C. and Mary E. (Wallace) Wolf.
Mary was a resident of the Stroudsburg area for the past 34 years, and prior to that she resided in the High Bridge, N.J., area. Mary was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Tannersville, Pa.
In addition to her husband Joe she is survived by three sons, Thomas Talocka, Ronald Talocka, and Daniel Talocka, and a daughter, Catherine Kelly; 11 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday March 17, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Cherry Lane Road, Tannersville, with Fr. Richard E. Czachor as celebrant. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church.
