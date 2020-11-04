1/1
Mary Elizabeth Hagedorn
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Elizabeth Hagedorn
08/25/1926 - 10/18/2020
Mary Elizabeth (Cullen) Hagedorn, 94, of Oxford and Washington, NJ, died on Sunday October 18th in hospice care. She was born August 25, 1926 in Paterson NJ to John and Mae (Geisler) Cullen. She attended Paterson State College before marrying Harvey Hagedorn in 1949. She and Harvey lived in Washington NJ for nineteen years and then Valley Road in Mansfield Township near Mt Bethel for the past fifty-two years where they raised their four children. She was an active fan and participant in the many sports that her children participated in and an enthusiastic fan of the Washington Blue Streaks basketball team that her husband coached for many years. As a young woman she commuted from Clifton to Manhattan where she worked for Mars Inc. in the Empire State Building. In Washington she worked for NJ Bell Telephone and Verizon. Mary was an avid reader and instilled that plus a spirit of doing your best in her children. Later in life, she took up golf and became the woman's club champion in her 60s for four years at Harker's Hollow Golf Club in Phillipsburg NJ. After retiring from Verizon Mary did volunteer work at the American Cancer Society and at her local library. She continued to play golf with her husband and grandchildren into her 90s. Mary is survived by her husband Harvey and her four children, Dr. Curt (Jean) Hagedorn, Kim Hagedorn, Mona (Ron) Siwiec, and Bruce (MaryAnn) Hagedorn; seven grandchildren, many of whom were college scholar athletes; five great grandchildren; brother Robert (Ellie) Cullen; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary's long and full life will be celebrated at a private ceremony.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Knoll-DeVoe Funeral Service, Inc.
142 West Washington Avenue
Washington, NJ 07882
(908) 689-0046
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Knoll-DeVoe Funeral Service, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
October 28, 2020
Mona and family,
My sister Kathy let me know about your mom's passing. I remember your mom as a really nice person and really involved with us kids on the swim team at Harkers. I think she was at the poolside with the stop watch on many occasions! I'm glad for the time I spent with you all in childhood. My best to you, and deepest sympathies.
Barbara Burke Sorensen
Friend
October 27, 2020
Curt my deepest sympathy to you and your family. Your mom and dad were very special people. It’s been a long time since we’ve communicated but I pray all is well with you and your family.
Candy DeBacco
Classmate
October 26, 2020
Dear Harvey and family, Sorry to hear about Mary’s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you. Mary was a special person. We enjoyed a lot of fun times at Harkers Love Barry and Charma Dornich❤
Charma Dornich
Friend
October 25, 2020
Dear Hagedorn Family- so sorry for your loss. We all have many fond memories of your Mom at Harkers. She was always so nice and cheerful. Take care, The Burke Family
Kathy Miers
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved