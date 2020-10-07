Mary Ellen Paulus
04/08/1946 - 10/02/2020
Mary Ellen Paulus, 74, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully Friday, October 2nd, 2020 at LVHN Muhlenberg with her family by her side after a sudden illness. She was the wife of Barry K. Paulus for 53 years, who lovingly cared for her at home. Born April, 8, 1946 in Fountain Hill, PA, Mary Ellen was the daughter of the late Donald F. and Helen M. (Hujcs) Hartzell and was predeceased by her brother Donald F. Hartzell Jr. during the Vietnam War on February 26, 1970.
Mary Ellen was a 1964 Liberty High School graduate where she and Barry met for the first time in their senior year English class. She later started working at Lehigh University mail room services where she and Barry met again, started dating and eventually married July 1, 1967. After spending time raising her family, she returned to work and spent 20+ years at Muhlenberg College as the mailroom supervisor until her retirement. She fought a brave battle against multiple sclerosis for over 27 years and she and her family participated for many years in the Lehigh Valley MS Walk fundraising events. She was of the Catholic faith and had been a parishioner of St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church.
Survivors: Mary Ellen will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Barry, her daughters Cynthia Christmann and husband Adam of Canadensis, PA and Jennifer Paulus of Broomfield, CO and granddaughters Emma and Abby Christmann and sister-in-law Karen Koshko. She was a model of strength and determination for her family. Mary Ellen enjoyed traveling and took many family vacations and trips, including a memorable trip with Barry to Hawaii in 1994. More recently, she enjoyed going to the movies, spending time with her family and a good meal out with Barry. She delighted in her flower garden and enjoyed seeing the Colorado landscapes through the pictures her daughter Jennifer sent her. She will be deeply missed by all who love her.
The family would like to thank the caregivers who provided assistance to her throughout the years and especially to Marcella Rose who gave her exceptional care and companionship this past year.
Services: Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. A memorial will be planned at a later date. Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem has been entrusted with arrangements. A memory tribute may be placed at cantelmifuneralhome.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to make a donation to the charity of your choice
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home
500 Linden Street Bethlehem, PA 18018