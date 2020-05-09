|
|
Mary Ellen Poe
09-24-1933 - 04/25/2020
Mary Ellen (Henning) Poe of Lehighton passed away after a short illness unrelated to COVID-19 while on vacation in Arizona, April 25, 2020. She was the loving wife of Dale T. Poe who preceded her in death in 2019.
Born September 24, 1933, in Stroudsburg, she was the daughter of the late Victor and Hazel (Resh) Henning.
A 1951 graduate of Stroudsburg High School, Mary Ellen later received a bachelor's degree from Bloomsburg State College in 1955. She taught business education and coached cheerleading at Lehighton Area High School for 30 years, retiring in 1987.
Mary Ellen was dedicated to her community. She served as the President of the Carbon County Arthritis Foundation and was a co-leader and trainer for the Arthritis Self-Help course. She also served on the Board of Directors of Gnaden Huetten Memorial Hospital from 1984-2004, where she was the Chairman of the Board 2000-2004. Later, she served on the Board of Directors of Blue Mount Health System and was its secretary from 2004-2009. For many years she volunteered and helped to run the gift shop at the Hospital. She served on the Board of Directors and was the Treasurer and a Tutor for Carbon County Volunteers for Literacy and was the Treasurer of the Carbon County Chapter of Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees from 1987 to 2000. In addition to her volunteer work in Lehighton, she served on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Hospital 1987-1993. Along with her husband, she volunteered at Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm. Mary Ellen was an advisor to the Future Business Leaders of America from 1971 to 1986 and was named the Pennsylvania Advisor of the year in 1983. Additionally, she was the author of two published children's stories.
She is survived by her brother-in-law, Alan Poe and his wife, Frances, of Port Jervis, N.Y., her sister-in-law, Marilyn Poe of Jim Thorpe; 13 nephews and nieces, and many friends, especially her good friends, Bill and Lynette Rehrig, and Sally Seip. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Arthur Henning, and her sister, Ruth Shook.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Contributions may be made in her name to the Lehighton Education and Athletic Foundation (LEAF), 1 Indian Lane, Lehighton PA 18235.
