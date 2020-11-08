Mary F. Hamlen
12/13/1924 - 11/06/20
Mary F. Hamlen, age 95, went home to dance with her husband, Harold, on their 75th wedding anniversary, November 6, 2020. She passed peacefully in her sleep under Hospice care with family present. Mary was born December 13, 1924 to Joseph M. Mader (Stroudsburg) and Emma Jennings Mader (Poplar Valley). Mary was a lifelong resident of Monroe County. She grew up in downtown Stroudsburg and graduated from Stroudsburg High School, class of 1943. As a teen, Mary enjoyed competitive ballroom dancing and worked at Wyckoff's department store where she helped a customer who became her husband, Harold T. Hamlen. Together they owned and operated Hamlen Flying Service, the airport in East Stroudsburg until 1967. After a year or two of retirement, they opened a golf practice range adjacent to the airport which they owned and operated until their true retirement in 2004.
Mary's greatest pleasure was her family and she will be greatly missed by them. She is survived by her three children, Joanne (Douglas) Albertson of Stroudsburg, Donna (James) Geist of Loveland Colorado, and George Hamlen of Henryville. Mary (Mimi) played an important role helping to raise her grandchildren: Cheryl Michael Walsh, Kathleen Albertson Sabol, Brett Albertson, Kyle Hamlen, Bradley Hamlen, Keri Hamlen, Christoph Geist, and Katelyn Geist Clinebell. She is also survived by numerous great and great-great grandchildren.
\In addition to her husband and parents, Mary was preceded in death by her sisters and brothers-in-law: Edna Mader Schreck (Warren "Abe") of Stroudsburg, Evelyn "Ebby" Mader Long (William "Bing") of Quakertown, and Eleanor Mader Romansky (John) of East Stroudsburg.
During her lifetime, Mary enjoyed spending time with her sisters, playing cards, board games, swimming, and hosting Sunday and holiday meals for her family. For many years Mary's kitchen was perpetually open to all visitors sharing a smile, story, cup of coffee, and piece of homemade cake with anyone who knocked on her door.
There will be a public viewing for family and friends from 11:00 AM to noon on Saturday, November 14th, at William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg. A private service will follow with burial at Prospect Cemetery.
Due to current COVID health restrictions, the funeral home capacity is limited to fifty people; and friends and family are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Monroe County Hospice House, St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Smithfield, or the charity of your choice
