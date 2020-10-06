Mary F. Wolbert

07/25/1924 - 10/03/2020

Mary Florence (Kile) Wolbert of Marshall's Creek passed from this Mortal Life to Life Eternal, with family by her side on October 3, 2020. She was born on July 25, 1924 to Walter and Bertha Kile and was the wife of the late Arlington DeYoung Wolbert.

She is survived by a sister, Bertha Gussett and her husband Charlie. She is also survived by her four children, sons, Arlingston W. Wolbert and wife Linda of E. Stroudsburg, Ronald B. Wolbert and wife Becky of Midway, GA, Robin G. Wolbert and his partner Oscar Miller of Marshall's Creek and a daughter, Elena W. Beam and her husband Sam of Alpharetta, GA.

She had 7 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was a member and former deacon of Shawnee Presbyterian Church and a 25 year member of Dorothy Lim Memorial Court No. 110, Order of the Amaranth. She was a former member of the Phoebe Snow Bells of East Stroudsburg. She was a volunteer at the Lehigh Hospital, winning many service awards until she could no longer participate.

She loved being with the grandchildren, working her crossword puzzles, reading, knitting, playing the scratch off and wrestling.

A funeral service will be held Thursday October 8th, 1:00 pm at Shawnee Presbyterian Church, Shawnee Church Rd, Shawnee on Delaware, PA. A public visitation will be held Wednesday October 7th from 7 pm - 9 pm at the Lanterman-Allen Funeral Home 27 Washington St. East Stroudsburg. Interment will be at the Prospect Cemetery in East Stroudsburg.

Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home Inc.

27 Washington St. East Stroudsburg PA 18353



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store