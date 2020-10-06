1/1
Mary F. Wolbert
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary F. Wolbert
07/25/1924 - 10/03/2020
Mary Florence (Kile) Wolbert of Marshall's Creek passed from this Mortal Life to Life Eternal, with family by her side on October 3, 2020. She was born on July 25, 1924 to Walter and Bertha Kile and was the wife of the late Arlington DeYoung Wolbert.
She is survived by a sister, Bertha Gussett and her husband Charlie. She is also survived by her four children, sons, Arlingston W. Wolbert and wife Linda of E. Stroudsburg, Ronald B. Wolbert and wife Becky of Midway, GA, Robin G. Wolbert and his partner Oscar Miller of Marshall's Creek and a daughter, Elena W. Beam and her husband Sam of Alpharetta, GA.
She had 7 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was a member and former deacon of Shawnee Presbyterian Church and a 25 year member of Dorothy Lim Memorial Court No. 110, Order of the Amaranth. She was a former member of the Phoebe Snow Bells of East Stroudsburg. She was a volunteer at the Lehigh Hospital, winning many service awards until she could no longer participate.
She loved being with the grandchildren, working her crossword puzzles, reading, knitting, playing the scratch off and wrestling.
A funeral service will be held Thursday October 8th, 1:00 pm at Shawnee Presbyterian Church, Shawnee Church Rd, Shawnee on Delaware, PA. A public visitation will be held Wednesday October 7th from 7 pm - 9 pm at the Lanterman-Allen Funeral Home 27 Washington St. East Stroudsburg. Interment will be at the Prospect Cemetery in East Stroudsburg.
Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home Inc.
27 Washington St. East Stroudsburg PA 18353

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home, Inc.
27 Washington Street
East Stroudsburg, PA 18301
5704218383
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved