Mary Frances Tester07/19/1919 - 08/02/2020Mary Frances Umbaugh Tester, born July 19, 1919, 101 years old, was the daughter of Charles and Rosa Umbaugh. She was born in Leesburgh, Virginia, worked until retiring at the Swiss Knitting Mill in Dover, NJ. Her siblings (all deceased) include Evelyn, Cora, Margaret, Louise, Paul and Eugene. She had three sons with her husband, Daniel Keegan - Daniel and wife Barbara, Ronald and wife Beverly, Martin and wife Patti. Grandchildren include D.J., James, Christina, Raymond, Sean, Meggan, John, Kelly and numerous great-grandchildren, as well as step-grandchildren - Heidi, Toni, Nikki and their children.In her early years she enjoyed snowmobiling, model airplanes, bowling, and motorcycles. Later her enjoyment was sewing and handcrafts. She always loved butterflies, so much that for her 90th birthday she had a butterfly tattooed on her ankle. She loved to have her family all together at Christmas where she prepared almost every meal.Until age 94, she lived alone. Then she moved in with her son Martin and wife Patti who attended to her daily needs. She made her final trip to Maine with her son Dan and wife Barbara for the remainder of her days. She passed away on August 2nd, 2020. A special thank you to the Lehigh Valley Hospice staff including Beth and Christy. Also, thank you to the Visiting Angels. Thank you kindly to the Beacon Hospice for making her comfortable in her final days, in particular Tammy, Avery and Arron.Her body was transferred from Maine to Pennsylvania by son Ronald and Grandson John Keegan to the Clark Funeral Home in Stroudsburg, PA. There will be no service. Her final resting place will be the Mountainview Mausoleum in East Stroudsburg, PA. May God let Frances rest in utmost peace.