Mary J. Leap
9/17/1930 - 4/27/2020
Mary J. Leap, 89, of Stroudsburg passed away on Monday April 27, 2020 while in the loving care of St. Luke's Hospital- Monroe Campus. She was the beloved wife of the late Lloyd William Leap Sr. and they shared 39 years of marriage before his passing on February 28, 1988.
Born on September 17, 1930 in East Stroudsburg, she was the oldest daughter to Henry and Catherine (Hughes) Miller.
Those left to cherish her memory include; children Lloyd Miller Jr. (Wanda), Cathy Strunk (Samuel), Ronald Leap (Lorraine), Gary Leap (Angela), Shelly Lowe (Craig), also 19 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren and 10 great- great grandchildren; sisters, Margaret Simpson, Ruth Smith, Anna Deihl and Agnes Segera, many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was predeceased by children; Brian Leap, and Lora Fish (Benjamin); brothers and sisters, Henry Miller, Rose Stump, Georgianna Marsh, Charles Miller and James Miller.
Mary was a resident of the Pleasant Valley Manor and she was of Catholic Faith.
A special thank you goes to the St. Luke's Hospital- Monroe Campus Doctors and nurses on the 4th floor for their extraordinary dedication and all of their promises kept during our time of need.
A graveside service where you may drive-thru to pay respects from your vehicle will be held Saturday May 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Laurelwood Cemetery 901 Bryant St. Stroudsburg PA 18360.
Due to recent heath concerns, a memorial service will be held at a future date.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home Inc. 27 Washington St., East Stroudsburg PA 18301. Online condolences may be made on lantermanallenfh.com.
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020