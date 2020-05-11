Home

Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Cresco
6148 Paradise Valley Road
Cresco, PA 18326
(570) 839-3535

Mary Jean Pfaff

Mary Jean Pfaff Obituary
Mary Jean Pfaff
05/08/2020
Mary Jean Pfaff, 61, of Tannersville, died Friday, May 8, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital Monroe Campus in Bartonsville. She was the loving wife of Mark Pfaff with whom she shared 39 years of marriage.
Born in Hazleton, she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Jean (Skinkus) Bove.
Mary Jean was a member of Our Lady of Victory Church in Tannersville. A supporting mother, she spent many hours working the concession stands for the Pocono Mountain All Sports Booster Club. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, and watching videos of them.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters: Janiel Spisak and her husband, John of Allentown; Justine Paugam and her husband, Geoffrey of West Chester; grandchildren: Emma, John, and Sophia Spisak; Brooklyn and Cooper Paugam. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers: Frank and John Bove.
Services will be private; cremation has been entrusted to the Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
Memorial donations may be made to the by visiting heart.org.



Published in Pocono Record from May 11 to May 12, 2020
