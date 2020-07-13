1/
Mary K. Davis
1929 - 2020
Mary K. Davis
3/31/1929 - 07/10/2020
Mary Kiess Davis, age 91, of Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of Mount Pocono, PA, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020 following a short illness. She was married to Ronald G. Davis, her high school sweetheart, for 68 years. Born in Scranton, PA, she was the eldest child of the late Francis Elmer and Anne (O'Rourke) Kiess.
Mary touched many lives as a secretary in the guidance office at Pocono Mountain High School East, before retiring after 25 years.
She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. In addition to her husband, Mary is survived by two children, Jerry Davis and wife Ange of River Forest, IL, and Connie White and husband Steve of Sarasota, FL; four grandchildren, Brad White, Katie Rossoll, Allyson Weiss, and Jeffrey Davis; two great-grandchildren, Alyssa Rossoll and Nora Weiss; and sisters, Constance Watson and Margaret Rich. She was preceded in death by her sister Kathryn Intoccia, brothers James and Michael Kiess, and nephew Gregory Intoccia.
Interment services will be private.
Fort Myers Memorial Garden and Funeral Home
1589 Colonial Blvd, Fort Myers, FL. 33907
www.fortmyersmemorial.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
(239) 936-0555
