Mary K. Davis3/31/1929 - 07/10/2020Mary Kiess Davis, age 91, of Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of Mount Pocono, PA, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020 following a short illness. She was married to Ronald G. Davis, her high school sweetheart, for 68 years. Born in Scranton, PA, she was the eldest child of the late Francis Elmer and Anne (O'Rourke) Kiess.Mary touched many lives as a secretary in the guidance office at Pocono Mountain High School East, before retiring after 25 years.She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. In addition to her husband, Mary is survived by two children, Jerry Davis and wife Ange of River Forest, IL, and Connie White and husband Steve of Sarasota, FL; four grandchildren, Brad White, Katie Rossoll, Allyson Weiss, and Jeffrey Davis; two great-grandchildren, Alyssa Rossoll and Nora Weiss; and sisters, Constance Watson and Margaret Rich. She was preceded in death by her sister Kathryn Intoccia, brothers James and Michael Kiess, and nephew Gregory Intoccia.Interment services will be private.Fort Myers Memorial Garden and Funeral Home1589 Colonial Blvd, Fort Myers, FL. 33907