|
|
Mary Louise Check
2/28/2020
Mary Louise Check, 57, of Mount Pocono, died Friday, February 28, 2020 at her home. She was the loving wife of Alan Check, with whom she shared 33 years of marriage.
Born in Fort Meade, Maryland, she was a daughter of Alan and Dolores (McHugh)
Garrett.
"MaryLou" graduated from Panther Valley High School in Lansford, class of 1980. She was past president of the American Legion Post 123 Women's Auxiliary, Coaldale.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, John Rodgers of Altoona; daughter, Jenel O'Loughlin and her husband, Dominick of Tobyhanna; Lori VanHorn and her husband, James Broeg of Stroudsburg; brother, John Garrett and his wife, Cindy of Tamaqua; sister: Kathy Turner of Lansford; and Karen Valentine and her husband, Kenny of Quakake; grandchildren: Christian, Devon, Jaiden, Koryn, Austin, Conner, and Samantha. MaryLou was preceded in death by her siblings, Jimmy Garrett, Sharon Garrett, and Thomas Garrett and his wife, Cheryl.
Services will begin at 1 p.m. Friday, March 6 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco.
Private cremation is entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
Bolock Funeral Home
6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco
bolockfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020