Mary Marie Beyer
3/15/2019 - 12/22/2019
Mary Marie Beyer, 81, of Stroudsburg, passed away Sunday, December 22, in her home, surrounded by her family.
She was born on March 15, 1938 in Newark, NJ.
Mary was a retail manager at Thrift Drugs in Rockaway, NJ for over twenty five years. Prior to working as a manager at Thrift Drugs, she was a manager at Cosmetic Fair in Rockaway, NJ. Her children and grandchildren were her life, and she loved and adored them. She will be deeply missed by all of her friends and family.
She is survived by two daughters, Kathleen Nielsen and her husband Mark of Stroudsburg, Beverly Moore and her husband John of Newton, NJ; a brother, Thomas Arthurs of Georgia; eight grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Lori (Beyer) Galloza.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 4 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM from the Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville. Memorial services will follow at 3:00 PM with Rev. David Felker officiating. Interment will be in Stanhope Union Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville
kresgefuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019