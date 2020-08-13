Mary Maruhnich

8/6/2020

Mary Maruhnich, 93, passed on Thursday, at The Gardens at Stroud, Stroudsburg. Born in Elmhurst, she was the daughter of the late George and Anna Maruhnich. Mary was a graduate of Lincoln College Preparatory School, a member of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, Scranton, the Ladies Auxiliary of American Legion Post 19, Bayonne, NJ and had served as Auxiliary President. Mary had a career with the Department of Defense as an Administrative Supervisor up until her retirement in 1978. She is survived by six siblings; Ann Bartlett, Helen Fabiani, Pauline Maruhnich, Margie Champine, Michael Maruhnich, Frank Maruhnich (Karen), nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by six siblings; George, John and Joseph Maruhnich, Julia Drosinski, Barbara Maruhnich and Irene Maruhnich. Services were held on Saturday at 12 noon by the Very Rev. Mark Leasure, in the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Avenue, West Scranton. Interment followed in St. George's Cemetery, Taylor.



