Mary (Mae) Phillips
12/27/1936 - 05/02/2020
Mary (Mae) Sakulich Phillips, 83, of Tobyhanna, passed away on Saturday May 2, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Stroudsburg, PA. She was the wife of the late Raymond A. Phillips, with whom she shared 52 years of marriage.
Born in Dunmore, PA on December 27, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Kost) Sakulich. A graduate of Dunmore High School class of 1954, Mae worked for Weiler Brush Co. and Pocal Industries. She enjoyed working in her yard and taking care of her home.
Mae is survived by three children, son John Phillips and wife Leah of Henryville, PA; son Wayne Phillips and wife Janice of Seaford, DE; daughter Tara Doughty and husband Jamie of Wake Forest, NC. She is also survived by grandchildren Sheryl Tonga and husband Joe of Vista, CA & their children Lo'Leah and Ailine; Jake Phillips and wife Tara of Seaford, DE & their son Camden; Hank Phillips of Seaford, DE; Colton Phillips of Seaford, DE; Ryan Doughty of Wake Forest, NC; Megan Doughty of Wake Forest, NC. Also survived by sister-in-law Carol Sakulich of Clarks Summit, PA and nieces & nephews.
She was preceded in death by brother John Sakulich of Clarks Summit, PA and sister Margaret Howanetz of Taylor, PA.
The family would like to express a special thank you and their deepest gratitude to the staff at Pleasant Valley Manor for their care and compassion over the last five years.
Cremation Society of Pennsylvania
Published in Pocono Record from May 4 to May 5, 2020