Mary S. Weber
08/29/1922 - 05/04/2020
Mary S. Weber, 97, of Tobyhanna, passed away early Monday morning, May 4, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House in Bethlehem. She was the widow of William C. Weber, with whom she shared 57 years of marriage at the time of his death on June 16, 2002.
Born on August 29, 1922 in Stroudsburg, she was the daughter of the late Arthur C. and Pearl E. (McConnell) Bunnell and was a lifetime resident of Monroe County.
She was a member of the Tobyhanna United Methodist Church; and prior to moving to Tobyhanna, was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Stroudsburg. Mary was member and past secretary for the VFW Post 509 Auxiliary, in Tobyhanna; a lifetime member of the Tobyhanna Conservation Association; and a lifetime member of the Tobyhanna - Newfoundland Lions Club where she received the Melvin P. Jones Award.
Surviving are her daughter, Shirley Kelly and husband Michael; three sons, Richard D. Weber and wife Donna, William C. Weber, Jr. and wife Marianne, all of Tobyhanna, and Stephen R. Weber and wife Cheryl, of Greentown; six granddaughters; one grandson; six great granddaughters; six great grandsons; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Arthur C. Bunnell, Jr. and Richard M. Bunnell; two half brothers, Theodore Milliard and Raymond Bunnell; and three half sisters, Isabel Aughanbaugh, Marion Field and Florence Ewsn.
At Mary's request, there will be no services. Cremation is entrusted to the William H. Clark Funeral Home and private burial will be at the convenience of the family.
The family extends our thanks to Pleasant Valley Manor and St. Luke's Hospice House for their compassion.
Published in Pocono Record from May 5 to May 6, 2020