Mary Theresa Chappell
9/26/1939 - 1/27/2020
Mary Theresa Chappell, age 80 of Polk Twp., Kunkletown passed away Monday, January 27th at the Lehigh Valley Hospice House in East Stroudsburg.
Mary was the loving wife of the late William T. Chappell who passed away November 28, 1996.
She was born in Minersville on September 26, 1939, the daughter of the late Charles and Anna (Elensky) Wynosky.
Mary had worked as a Pharmacist at the Rite Aid in Brodheadsville and the former Sandt's Pharmacy.
She was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Gilbert.
We have been blessed with the presence of Mary in our lives. She will be deeply missed by her children: William T. Chappell and his wife Kim of Clifton Park, NY; Mary Sevon and her husband Douglass of Grafton MA; Thomas Chappell of Kunkletown and Christopher Chappell and his wife Jocelyn of Poughkeepsie, NY.
She was the loving grandmother to her four grandchildren: Lindsey Henning and her husband Brandon; Jennifer Chappell; William Sevon and Anne Sevon and a great grandmother to Landon Henning and Adelissa Chappell. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband William, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Anna Sabol, Elizabeth Beringer, Charles, Albert and Regina Wynosky.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 am on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Gilbert.
Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences on from 9:30 until time of Mass at the church Mary will be laid to rest with her husband at Resurrection Cemetery in Bensalem.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made In Loving Memory of Mary Theresa Chappell to: Our Lady Queen of Peace, P.O. Box 38, Brodheadsville, PA 18322.
Gower Funeral Home
Route 209, Gilbert
gowerfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020