Mary Villa Johnson6/15/2020Mary Villa Johnson, 77, of Mountainhome, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital Monroe in Bartonsville. She was the loving wife of Elwood Johnson, with whom she shared 12 years of marriage. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard P. Villa.Born in Philadelphia, and having grown up in Blue Bell, she was raised by her aunt, Emily O. McGovern, and was the daughter of the late Emmett and Martha (Heisher) Hennessy and stepfather, William Lombardo, Sr.Mary was a member of St. Mary of the Mount Roman Catholic Church where she sang in the choir and taught CCD for twenty years. She served as president of the Mothers' Club at Pocono Central Catholic School. Mary was a member of H.A. Tattersall Medical Board, the Red Hat Society in Barrett Township, and assisted with fundraising at Mountainhome United Methodist Church. She worked as Resident Manager of Stillwater Estates Property Owners' Association, assistant to the manager of Aerotronic Brazing Company, and as a metal fabrication tech at J.A. Reinhardt and Company. Along with her son, Mary entertained as Goody Two Shoes the Clown bringing joy to many children for over ten years. She had many interests which included crocheting, sewing, reading, light travel, laughing with her family, and baking cookies.In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son: Christopher Villa of Pocono Summit; daughter, Ramona Yerkes and her husband, Mark of Scotrun; stepson, Eric D. Johnson; brother, Rocco Lombardo and his wife, Lucille; and grandchildren: Lauren Yerkes and Mark Yerkes. Mary was preceded in death by her brother, William Lombardo.There will be a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 18 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. The Reverend Father Richard Czachor will celebrate a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Friday, June 19 at Our Lady of Victory Church, 327 Cherry Lane Road, Tannersville. We ask that friends and family follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any animal rescue shelter in Monroe County.Private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.Bolock Funeral Home6148 Paradise Valley Rd., Cresco