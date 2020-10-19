Matilda "Tida" Oskera
10/16/2020
Matilda "Tida" Oskera, 76, of Stroudsburg, died Friday, October 16, 2020, at New Eastwood Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Easton.
Born in Sevnica, Slovenia, she was a daughter of the late Fortunat and Marija Mastnak.
Tida was a nurse manager and at one point headed the telemetry unit in Columbus Hospital, and later three emergency departments in Newark, New Jersey. She received several awards in nursing, including the Marie Pascetory Award for Nursing Excellence. Tida valued hard work, a good education, and personally trained her nurses. Those nurses not only became highly-skilled employees, but also her second family. She was known for her beautiful gardens that she tended to lovingly. She enjoyed knitting and sewing, but especially painting. When it came to food, she would cook as if she were feeding an army.
She is survived by her daughter, Valentina Kniess of Three Oaks, Michigan; brother, Fortunat Mastnak Jr. of Slovenia; sister, Nadica Rasic of Croatia; and grandchildren: Holly and James Lata. Tida was preceded in death by her daughter, Marie Lata.
There will be a viewing from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, October 22 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. Reverend Father Richard Czachor will conduct a blessing service at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the MPN Research Foundation, by visiting mpnresearchfoundation.org
Private cremation is entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
