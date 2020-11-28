1/1
Matthew A. Mastruzzo
11/24/2020
Matthew A. Mastruzzo, 81, of Pittston, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. His wife, Lorraine Mandicott Mastruzzo, passed away on September 30, 2014 and he reunited with her on the day of their 60th wedding anniversary.
Born in Exeter, he was son of the late Anthony F. Mastruzzo and Virginia A. Pepe Mastruzzo LaFratte. Matthew was a graduate of Exeter High School, Class of 1957. He retired from the US Army National Guard as Staff Sgt., after serving 25 years. He was employed at his parents P&M Diner, Exeter and later was a manager for Holsum Bread Co., until his retirement. He was a member of St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston.
Matthew was an avid bowler and enjoyed shooting darts. He enjoyed watching old western movies and his favorite TV show, Dancing with the Stars. He was also a fan of Elvis and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Surviving is his brother, Thomas A. Mastruzzo and sister-in-law, Elaine Mastruzzo, Stroudsburg; nephew, Thomas M. Mastruzzo, Sciota; niece, Lisa Stutz and husband, Ryan, Glen Spey, NY; great nephews, Jaxon, Bodin and Cooper Stutz; niece, Maureen Carter; great nephew, Brendan Carter, of Falls; nephew, David Matys and fiancée, Heather Hill, great nephew, Anthony Matys; great niece, Kaitlynn Matys; great great nephew, Ethan and Jack; great great niece, Etta, all of Pittston.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton. (Please be aware that CDC guidelines will be in place with masks and social distancing required.)
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Matthew to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Baloga Funeral Home, Inc. 1201 Main Street, Pittston, (Port Griffith).
To send an online condolence please visit www.balogafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
