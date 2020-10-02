1/
Matthew W. Wilson
Matthew W. Wilson
09/29/2020
Matthew W. Wilson, 57, of Long Pond, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
Born in East Stroudsburg, he was a son of the late George and Gloria (Franks) Wilson.
A carpenter by trade, Matthew built log homes throughout the Poconos region. He was a lifelong member of the Wilson and Fischer American Legion Post 413 in Pocono Pines. During his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his son, Nickolas Wilson and his wife, Jenna of Tannersville; and beloved grandchildren: Vincent, Nickolas Jr., Joseph, and Elijah Wilson. In addition to his parents, Matthew was preceded in death by his brother, Mark Wilson.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 8 at Stroudsburg Wesleyan Church, 915 North 5th Street, Stroudsburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project: Po Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or by visiting woundedwarriorproject.org.
Private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
Bolock Funeral Home Crematory
6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco
bolockfuneralhome.com



Published in Pocono Record from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Cresco
6148 Paradise Valley Road
Cresco, PA 18326
(570) 839-3535
