Maura Donegan
10/10/1924 - 10/17/2020
Maura Donegan, 96, of East Stroudsburg, formerly of Brooklyn, died Friday evening, October 16, 2020, while under hospice care in her home. She was the loving wife of the late James J. Donegan, with whom she shared 49 years of marriage before his passing in July 2005.
Born on October 10, 1924 in Dundalk, Ireland, Maura was one of four children to the late Peter and Mary (Barnes) Meegan. She came to America in 1951 and settled in Brooklyn, New York..
She worked for General Paper Goods in Brooklyn where she met her husband and together had 2 daughters.
Maura was of the Catholic faith and put her trust in God. She was known for her Irish sayings and her kind and compassionate spirit.
Maura was preceded in death by her husband whom she affectionately called Jimmy, her daughter Aileen, and brothers Dermot and Eion. Surviving is her daughter, Siobhan Donegan, of East Stroudsburg; her sister, Anna McKeever, of Dundalk, Ireland; two grandchildren, Melissa Locricchio and boyfriend Sigmund and his two sons Jacob and Nick, and Kristen Thompson and husband David; three great-grandchildren, Emilee, Shane, and Kristopher; and many nieces and nephews.
Burial will be private at Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn, New York,
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to the American Stroke Association
, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 (www2.heart.org
).
William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 www.wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
