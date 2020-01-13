|
Maureen J. Kreseski
1/11/2020
Maureen J. Kreseski, 72, of Mount Pocono, unexpectedly passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late William Kreseski, whom passed away in 2003.
Born in Passaic, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Clinton and Mary (Riotto) Horn.
Maureen is survived by her children: William Kreseski of Mount Pocono; Christopher Kreseski and his companion, Jennifer Lewis of Mount Pocono; and Kimberly Kreseski and her companion, Timothy Kaps of East Stroudsburg; grandchildren: Katelynn Kreseski; Mason Kaps; and Christopher Kreseski; and step-grandchildren: Dominic, Angelina, and Isabella Kaps.
There will be a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 16 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. Reverend Father Gregory Loughney will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Friday, January 17 at the Villa of Our Lady, 245 Meadowside Road, Mount Pocono. Burial will follow at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Scranton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Camp Papillon Animal Shelter by visiting camppapillon.org/ways-to-give.
Bolock Funeral Home
6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco
bolockfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020