Maurice "Ky" Jackson10/20/2020Maurice "Ky" Jackson, 92, of Cresco, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at home. He was the loving husband of Elaine (Rodgers) Jackson, with whom he shared 62 years of marriage.Born in Fulton, New York, he was a son of the late George R. and Anna (Fonda) Jackson.A proud Veteran of the United States Navy, Ky served during WWII. After his honorable discharge, he worked at the Schenectady Army Depot and in 1966 transferred to the Tobyhanna Army Depot. Ky retired in 1983 and began work as a bulk mail carrier for the Cresco Post Office until 2003. He owned and operated Jackson's Sharp-all Shop for 40 years. Ky was an EMT and volunteer for Barrett Volunteer Ambulance Corps, where he also served as president. Since 1966, he was an active member of the Canadensis United Methodist Church.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Mark Jackson and his wife, Beth of Concord, North Carolina; daughters: Nadine Brundige of Schenectady, New York; and Sandy Kerr and her husband, Ken of Bartonsville; grandchildren: Debbie Webb, Brian Mortensen, Jessy Lash, Melissa Thor, and Kelly Kerr; ten great-grandchildren; niece, Kathleen Holloway and her husband, Richard of La Vergne, Tennessee; nephew, Christopher Brady and his wife, Mary of Nashville, Tennessee and many other nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald; sisters: Patricia and Nancy; mother-in-law, Helen Rodgers; and a very special sister-in-law, Ethel Brady and her husband, Jim.Special thanks to Mary Beth, Theresa, Fabien, Christa, and Josh from Traditional Home Health, and Bob, Darlene, Debbie, and Grace from Lehigh Valley Hospice for their excellent care.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Canadensis United Methodist Church, PO Box 23, Canadensis, Pa 18325Burial with military honors were held privately.