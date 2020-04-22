|
Maurice M. Bush
04/21/2020
Maurice M. Bush, 78, of Brodheadsville, passed away on Tuesday, April 21 in his home. He was the husband of Carla (Smith) Bush. They had celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary in January.
Born in Brodheadsville, he was a son of the late Floyd and Mildred (Mosteller) Bush.
Maurice had been a maintenance worker in the building and grounds department in the Pleasant Valley School District for thirty years, retiring in 2002. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Michael and Maurice Bush, both of Brodheadsville; a daughter, Rebecca Charbonnier of Bowmanstown; a brother, Emlin "Jake" Bush of Stroudsburg; eleven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Cremation will take place in the H. G. Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg.
The Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209 Brodheadsville, is in charge of arrangements.
The Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville
kresgefuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020