Meghan Ruth White
12/8/1979 - 6/25/2020
Meghan Ruth White, 40, of Mount Pocono, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at home.
Born on December 8, 1979 in Cambridge, MA, she was the daughter of the late Daniel P. White and the late Susan E. (Koch) White.
Meghan spent her early life in Belmont, MA before moving to Sparta, NJ and the surrounding area and finally settling in eastern PA.
She was a childcare worker at Ms. Mayra's Preschool and Daycare. She loved her job and "her kiddos" as she lovingly called them. She also loved animals of all kinds, especially her cat Ellie. The compassion in Meg's heart was only outweighed by her love for those who were close to her.
Surviving are a half-brother, Dillon White of Newton, NJ; step-mother, Colleen Walsh-White also of Newton; three aunts, Diane Simmons, Tara Bay and Virginia Taylor; two uncles, Joseph White and John White; and many cousins.
There will be a celebration of Meghan's life and time of sharing on Saturday, July 11, from 10:30 to 11:30AM at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA. Cremation was private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Meghan's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or your local Animal Shelter.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.