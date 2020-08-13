Melinda D. Kirk1/11/1956 - 8/12/2020Melinda D. Kirk, 64, of Bartonsville, died Wednesday morning, August 12, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital - Monroe Campus. She was the wife of Steven B. Kirk with whom she shared 38 years of marriage.Born on January 11, 1956 in East Stroudsburg, she was a daughter of the late David M. and Evelyn G. (Schuster) Frederick and was a lifetime resident of Monroe County.She worked as a caseworker for United Way of Monroe County's fuel assistance program.Melinda was a former member of the Thomas P. Lambert Post #2540 VFW in East Stroudsburg.She enjoyed crocheting and making and teaching ceramics.In addition to her husband, surviving are a sister, Roxanne Dowell of Stroudsburg; nieces and nephews, Robin Grissinger of South Carolina, Rhonda Lettengarver of Washington, Clifford Van Why and wife Susan of Saylorsburg, and David Van Why and wife Karie of Stroudsburg; several great nieces and great nephews including, Marci, Theresa, Heaven, Chris, Tyler, Sunshine, Casie, Brandon and Breanna; and many cousins. She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Lee McCrary.Memorial services will be announced at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Twin Pines Camp, 3000 Twin Pine Road, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.William H. Clark Funeral Home1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg