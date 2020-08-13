1/
Melinda D. Kirk
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melinda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melinda D. Kirk
1/11/1956 - 8/12/2020
Melinda D. Kirk, 64, of Bartonsville, died Wednesday morning, August 12, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital - Monroe Campus. She was the wife of Steven B. Kirk with whom she shared 38 years of marriage.
Born on January 11, 1956 in East Stroudsburg, she was a daughter of the late David M. and Evelyn G. (Schuster) Frederick and was a lifetime resident of Monroe County.
She worked as a caseworker for United Way of Monroe County's fuel assistance program.
Melinda was a former member of the Thomas P. Lambert Post #2540 VFW in East Stroudsburg.
She enjoyed crocheting and making and teaching ceramics.
In addition to her husband, surviving are a sister, Roxanne Dowell of Stroudsburg; nieces and nephews, Robin Grissinger of South Carolina, Rhonda Lettengarver of Washington, Clifford Van Why and wife Susan of Saylorsburg, and David Van Why and wife Karie of Stroudsburg; several great nieces and great nephews including, Marci, Theresa, Heaven, Chris, Tyler, Sunshine, Casie, Brandon and Breanna; and many cousins. She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Lee McCrary.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Twin Pines Camp, 3000 Twin Pine Road, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved