Melinda D. Kirk
1/11/1956 - 8/12/2020
Melinda D. Kirk, 64, of Bartonsville, died Wednesday morning, August 12, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital - Monroe Campus. She was the wife of Steven B. Kirk with whom she shared 38 years of marriage.
Born on January 11, 1956 in East Stroudsburg, she was a daughter of the late David M. and Evelyn G. (Schuster) Frederick and was a lifetime resident of Monroe County.
She worked as a caseworker for United Way of Monroe County's fuel assistance program.
Melinda was a former member of the Thomas P. Lambert Post #2540 VFW in East Stroudsburg.
She enjoyed crocheting and making and teaching ceramics.
In addition to her husband, surviving are a sister, Roxanne Dowell of Stroudsburg; nieces and nephews, Robin Grissinger of South Carolina, Rhonda Lettengarver of Washington, Clifford Van Why and wife Susan of Saylorsburg, and David Van Why and wife Karie of Stroudsburg; several great nieces and great nephews including, Marci, Theresa, Heaven, Chris, Tyler, Sunshine, Casie, Brandon and Breanna; and many cousins. She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Lee McCrary.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Twin Pines Camp, 3000 Twin Pine Road, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg wmhclarkfuneralhome.com